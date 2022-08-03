Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 163,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

