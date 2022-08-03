Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,274 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 119,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,643. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

