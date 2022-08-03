Sageworth Trust Co Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $379.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,590. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day moving average is $385.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.