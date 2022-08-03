Sageworth Trust Co Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,518. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

