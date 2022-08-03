Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 8,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

