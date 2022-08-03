Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

