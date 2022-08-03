Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 5,507 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

