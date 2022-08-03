Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

CP stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.