Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.