Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-$1.37 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sanmina by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

