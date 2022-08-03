Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-$1.37 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sanmina

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

