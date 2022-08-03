Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. 69,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,498. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

