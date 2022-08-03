Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

