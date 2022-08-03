Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Price Performance

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,067,459 shares of company stock worth $206,090,521 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.