Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 38,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.