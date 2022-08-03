Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Increased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 467.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

