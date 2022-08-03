Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,641 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

