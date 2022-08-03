Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHG traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,291. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

