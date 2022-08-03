Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

