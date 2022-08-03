Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schweiter Technologies from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SCWTF remained flat at $882.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $882.95 and a 1-year high of $1,558.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $882.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $987.13.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

