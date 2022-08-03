Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.