Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Shares of RJF opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 768.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

