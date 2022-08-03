Secret Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004602 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $176.13 million and $5.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00212967 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00532854 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.