Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 68,982 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $667.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

