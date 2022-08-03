Serkan Kutan Sells 4,896 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 4,896 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $56,770.14.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,873. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

