SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,407.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGSOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

