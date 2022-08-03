Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,472 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 233,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

