Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RGT opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

