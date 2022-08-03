Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.73% of Bancroft Fund worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

About Bancroft Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

