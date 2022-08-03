Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 60,997 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.36.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
