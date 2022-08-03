Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 167,909 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,909 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GHY stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.10.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

