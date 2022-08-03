Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
