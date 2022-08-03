Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

BA stock opened at $163.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

