Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.