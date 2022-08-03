Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

