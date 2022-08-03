Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

