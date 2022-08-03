Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

