Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

