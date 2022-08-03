Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWP opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.