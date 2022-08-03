Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 310 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

