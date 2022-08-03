Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes $168,000 Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 879.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

