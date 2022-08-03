Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAEYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($180.41) to €160.00 ($164.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($142.27) to €136.00 ($140.21) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $8.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

