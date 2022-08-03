Short Interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Declines By 19.6%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXU shares. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexco Resource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.73.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 329,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 725,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,400. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.