Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 36.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,355,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 10,496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.93) to €0.95 ($0.98) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.19) to €1.05 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.03) to €1.10 ($1.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

