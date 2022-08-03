Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 24.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.00.

Britvic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

