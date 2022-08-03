Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Drops By 25.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 739,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cango by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Stock Performance

NYSE CANG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,714. Cango has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $377.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cango Company Profile

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.88 million. Cango had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cango will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.