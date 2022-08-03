Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Decreases By 23.7%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. 60,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,530. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

