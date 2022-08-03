Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Grows By 20.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,153.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

