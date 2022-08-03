Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Declines By 24.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 9,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,815. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.