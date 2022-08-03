Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Drops By 21.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,728. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

